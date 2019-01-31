TTC’s Need for Speed

The Toronto Transportation Club is excited to announce the first ever MMXIX Need for Speed event at Twenty7, an exclusive members only club, on January 31st, 2019. This one-of-a-kind event will showcase the best and fastest cars on the road, together with exquisite champagne, caviar and the opportunity to network and socialize with industry leaders. The menu for this event is top notch – 5 different varieties of caviar to sample, 10 diverse passed hors D’Oeuvres options, several choices of mini-entrees and desserts you better leave room for!