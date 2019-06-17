2019 Link Conference

July 17, 2019

8525 Mississauga Rd, Brampton, ON L6Y 0C1

Ever wonder how to be a carrier or broker’s first choice? At TransCore Link Logistics’ 21st Annual Conference the morning of Wednesday, July 17 is a must attend event! Find out how you can stand out from the competition and be the one that a carrier or broker chooses to do business with next.

During our feature Rapid-Fire Session, industry leaders will provide insights on how to leverage a diverse workforce, succeed online, and more.

Mike McCarron (Moderator), Canadian transportation proven maverick, entrepreneur, journalist and President of Left Lane Associates

(Moderator), Canadian transportation proven maverick, entrepreneur, journalist and President of Left Lane Associates Manan Gupta , General Manager at Newcom South Asian Media

, General Manager at Newcom South Asian Media Craig Faucette , Director, Policy & Programs at Trucking HR Canada

, Director, Policy & Programs at Trucking HR Canada Joel Mandelbaum , Strategic Technology Consultant at iOPW Inc. & #1 Best Selling Author of Winning Online

, Strategic Technology Consultant at iOPW Inc. & #1 Best Selling Author of Winning Online Robin Mascarenhas, Senior Manager, IoT Solutions & Partnerships at Rogers

Join us for a morning of networking, education and fun! Breakfast and lunch are provided, plus, every attendee will receive a welcome gift.

Don’t miss your chance to level up your operations! Early bird pricing ends June 20th and seats are limited.

To secure tickets or learn more about this event, visit transcore.ca/conference.

