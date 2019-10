November 14, 2019

360 James St. N., Hamilton ON L8L 1H5

November 14, 2019. 5:30 pm cocktails, 7:00 pm dinner in the Central Ballroom at Liuna Station 360 James St. N., Hamilton ON L8L 1H5. Musical entertainment before dinner. MC Sue Rimac City of Hamilton Economic Development. Guest Speaker Wendel Clark. Comedian Eric Johnson.