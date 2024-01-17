B.C. suspends yet another carrier after truck hits overpass sign

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has suspended yet another carrier after one of its trucks hauling a helicopter struck and damaged a sign attached to an overpass on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.

This is the third incident this January and the 34th time a commercial vehicle has caused an investigation for a bridge or overpass strike in the province since December 2021. The spate of incidents has triggered an X account that tracks the number of days since the last overheight vehicle hit a Metro Vancouver overpass.

The carrier involved in the latest incident is International Machine Transport, based in Abbotsford, B.C., which has been issued an immediate suspension across its 20-vehicle fleet until the investigation is complete.

It has been 1 days and 16 hours since the last overheight vehicle hit a Metro Vancouver Overpass.



Incidents YTD: 3



Previous Record – 4 Days.



Longest Record – 79 Days.



BONUS: It has been 19 days 19 hours since Chohan Carriers last hit a Metro Vancouver Overpass. pic.twitter.com/aroSUJ9ggE — Metro Vancouver Overpass Impact Counter (@MVOverpassDWI) January 17, 2024

The ministry told TruckNews.com that it received a report of an incident occurring on the afternoon of Jan. 15 at the Gilmore overpass eastbound, on Highway 1.

“Minor damage to a sign attached to the overpass was observed. However, there is no visible damage to the bridge. The driver had received an oversized permit. However, the height exceeded what was stated on the permit,” the ministry said.

The Brunette overpass was not involved in this incident and the truck was stopped near that location while under investigation.

Last week, the ministry suspended T S D Holdings Ltd. and suspended all 20 vehicles in its fleet after one of its trucks struck the roof of the Massey Tunnel in the Greater Vancouver Area.

And earlier this month, authorities suspended Chohan Freight Forwarders, grounding its fleet of 65 commercial vehicles after one of its trucks crashed into an overpass on Highway 99 last month.