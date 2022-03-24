Canadian fleets sweep TCA Fleet Safety Award grand prizes

Canadian fleets swept the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Fleet Safety Award grand prizes.

Bison Transport was named grand prize winner in the large fleet division, while Big Freight Systems took top honors in the small carrier division.

The two fleets were awarded for their safety programs and accident frequency ratios over the past year.

Rob Penner (right) receives the TCA’s grand prize fleet safety award. (Photo: TCA)

“TCA is honored to recognize Big Freight Systems and Bison Transport for their amazing safety achievements,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “This year, we received the most entries ever in the history of the Fleet Safety Awards, showing that TCA’s members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety. Big Freight Systems and Bison are very deserving of the grand prize as a testament to their efforts to improve safety for all with whom they share the roadways.”

The TCA named 18 division winners in January, which were invited to submit further documentation and undergo an audit of their safety programs.