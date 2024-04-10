CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week on July 7-13

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) announced July 7-13 as the dates for this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week. The safe driving enforcement and outreach initiative is aimed at improving driving behaviors through educational and traffic-enforcement strategies and driver interactions with law enforcement.

This year’s focus is reckless or dangerous driving.

Any person who drives a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is driving recklessly, according to a CVSA news release. Careless or dangerous driving is defined as operating a vehicle without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other motorists or people on the road.

Law enforcement personnel in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers engaging in unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, drunk or drugged driving. Drivers engaging in such behaviors will be pulled over by law enforcement and may be issued a warning or citation.