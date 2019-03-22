Driver from Humboldt tragedy gets eight-year sentence

MELFORT, Sask. – Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver who caused the Humboldt Broncos team bus collision, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Judge Inez Cardinal read the sentencing in court today. Sidhu pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The prosecutor in the case was seeking a 10-year sentence followed by a 10-year driving prohibition.

Media reports from the sentencing indicate the judge said a strong sentence was warranted, but Sidhu’s guilty plea and other factors meant he did not deserve the maximum 14-year sentence.