DriverCheck expands Kitchener clinic

DriverCheck has opened an expanded Kitchener, Ont., clinic adding 1,000 sq.-ft. featuring larger exam rooms and equipment to accommodate a new service, physical abilities testing (PAT).

PAT complements existing occupational health and fitness for duty services, including drug and alcohol testing, respirator fit testing, audiometric testing, spirometry testing and fingerprinting.

(L-R) DriverCheck staff: Michelle Henderson, plant operations coordinator, Tracey Melo, Kitchener clinic team lead, Maggie Dunnett, president, Dr. Jonathan Davids, corporate medical director and Catherine Wilson, regional manager – east. (Photo: Patrick Weberman)

“We are thrilled to be expanding the size of our Kitchener clinic and introducing physical abilities testing to service the occupational health and fitness for duty needs of employers in the Kitchener-Waterloo area,” said Dr. Jonathan Davids, corporate medical director at DriverCheck.

“DriverCheck has more than 25 years of experience in the fitness for duty industry and we are excited to be doing more to support the health of workers and workplace safety in the region. At DriverCheck, we are experiencing an increased demand from employers seeking overall health and wellness assessments of their employees and we are excited to help meet those needs with our expansion. Our clinic is now equipped to meet the needs of most employers’ pre-employment, periodic physical demands and medical examination testing requirements as well as post-incident and reasonable cause drug and alcohol testing needs.”

DriverCheck operates 1,200 clinics across Canada. The Kitchener clinic opened in 2010 offering only drug and alcohol testing, primarily for trucking companies. The clinic expanded in 2014, adding staff and services and today conducts more than 10,000 tests annually.