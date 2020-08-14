DriverCheck moving Covid-19 testing to London Flying J

LONDON, Ont. – DriverCheck will take its free Covid-19 testing for truck drivers to the Flying J in London, Ont., beginning Aug. 18.

It has been offering Covid testing at the Flying J in Ayr, Ont., but will no longer be there after Friday, Aug. 14. London testing will continue until Sept. 8.

The province of Ontario is covering the cost of Covid-19 testing for truck drivers.

“The industry has implemented a host of management practices in the fight against Covid-19 to keep the workforce safe and the supply chain secure. We are encouraging all members to work with DriverCheck to enhance access to testing facilities,” says Geoffrey Wood, OTA’s senior vice-president of policy.

Testing for commercial drivers is also available at DriverCheck’s Kitchener, Ont., clinic. For more details call 800-463-4310, and select option 8, or email programconsultant@drivercheck.ca.