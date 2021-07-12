Drivers can register for special Peel vaccine clinic

Truck drivers in Ontario’s Peel region can now register for spots in a transportation-focused Covid-19 vaccine clinic, running from 1-8 p.m. from July 17-18.

The vaccines will be administered at the International Centre in Mississauga.

(Illustration: istock)

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the Region of Peel at 905-791-5202 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Appointments are encouraged because a limited number of walk-in spots will be available for first doses.

More than 2,000 Peel residents who identified themselves as truck drivers have contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the region reports.