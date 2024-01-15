Dump truck driver hits wires in Guelph, Ont.

The Guelph Police Service charged a dump truck driver with careless driving after he struck wires in Guelph, Ont., on Jan. 13.

Just after 3 p.m., the 64-year-old man was driving a truck on Woodlawn Road near Woolwich Street with its bucket raised and struck the lines, police said in a news release.

A dump truck struck wires in Guelph, Ont., on Jan. 13. (Photo: Kevin Bray)

There were initially concerns the lines, which ended up lying across the truck, could be hydro wires. An investigation revealed they belonged to Rogers, and a portion of the road was closed for several hours while crews repaired the damage.

The news comes as British Columbia has seen several incidents of trucks striking infrastructure including overpasses and a tunnel in the past months. The province, beginning in June, will require dump trucks to have in-cab warning devices to alert drivers when the box is raised.