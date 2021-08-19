Erb uses time with Essential Trailer to say ‘thanks’

Erb Group is the latest Ontario fleet to sponsor NAL Insurance’s Essential Trailer, and is pulling it to terminals and retirement homes to thank essential workers.

The trailer was stationed at the company’s annual employee appreciation barbecue, and has visited terminals in Baden, Mississauga, and North Bay. It’s also scheduled to visit Erb terminals in Ottawa, Montreal, and Trenton.

(Photo: Erb Group)

Funds collected from sponsors go towards the purchase of meals and personal protective equipment kits for truck drivers. Beginning this weekend, Erb will visit retirement homes Hastings Manor in Belleville and the John M Parrot Centre in Napanee. Next week, the trailer will also visit Quinte West mayor Jim Harrison and fire hall employees in Trenton before it travels to police and fire services in Belleville.

“Erb once again would like to thank the trucking industry for their crucial contribution and for continuing to keep the economy moving,” the company said in a release.