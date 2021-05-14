Essential Trailer hits the road again

NAL Insurance’s Essential Trailer is back on the road, raising funds to support truckers as they continue to deliver essential goods through the pandemic.

Last year, the initiative allowed NAL Insurance’s Thank a Trucker program to provide 1,500 meals and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to drivers at Ontario truck stops.

This year, organizers will offer truckers gift cards for meals, to thank them for their hard work and dedication over the past 14 months.

(Photo: NAL Insurance)

Ivan Armstrong Trucking is currently pulling the Essential Trailer, on behalf of sponsor the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA).

“They’ve got a busy week of events planned, including [visiting] the Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus and the Palmerston & District Hospital,” Andrea Morley, communications and wellness coordinator for NAL Insurance told Trucknews.com. “They have been inviting hospital workers, OPP, and fire [departments] out to see the trailer and to thank them for their essential work.”

Organizers are now seeking further sponsor donations. Fleet sponsors can put the trailer into use in their own operations, or to attend special events, for a week.

Inquiries can be sent to info@thankatrucker.com or alindsay@nalinsurance.com.