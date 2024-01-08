Five Canadian carriers among TCA Fleet Safety Award winners

Five Canadian carriers are among the 18 division winners in the 48th annual Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Fleet Safety Awards competition.

Elgin Motor Freight, Erb Transport, Challenger Motor Freight, Trans-West Logistics, and Bison Transport represented Canada among the division winners.

The awards recognize truckload carriers that exhibit an exceptional dedication to safety by achieving the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles within six mileage-based divisions.

“The submissions for this year’s Fleet Safety Awards were quite impressive, and we are proud of our members who invest in safety technology and training to enhance safety on our nation’s roads” said Jim Ward, TCA president. “I look forward to sharing the success of these 18 carriers in March at TCA’s Annual Convention.”

(File photo: Bison Transport)

The 18 division winners are now invited to compete for one of two grand prizes – one for carriers with a total annual mileage of less than 25 million miles, and the other for carriers with mileage greater than 25 million miles.

Grand prize winners will be announced at Truckload 2024 in Nashville, Tenn., set for March 23-26. All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2024 Safety & Security Meeting on June 2-5 in Indianapolis, Ind.

The 2023 TCA Fleet Safety Award division winners are …

Division I winners (Less than 5 million miles)

1st place – Dolphine Line, Mobile, AL; 2nd place – Parish Transport, Ellisville, MS; 3rd place – Sonwil Transportation, Buffalo, NY

Division II winners (5-14.99 million miles)

1st place – Transportation Services, Commerce, CA; 2nd place – BCP Transportation, Deerfield, WI; 3rd place – Rowland Transportation, Dade City, FL

Division III winners (15-24.99 million miles)

1st place – Fortune Transportation, Windom, MN; 2nd place – Hill Brothers Transportation, Omaha, NE; 3rd place – Elgin Motor Freight, London, ON

Division IV winners – (25- 49.99 million miles)

1st place – Erb Transport, New Hamburg, ON; 2nd place – Trans-West Logistics, Lachine, QC; 3rd place – Big M Transportation, Blue Mountain, MS

Division V winners (50-99.99 million miles)

1st place – Challenger Motor Freight, Cambridge, ON; 2nd place – National Carriers, Liberal, KS; 3rd place – Leonard’s Express, Farmington, NY

Division VI winners (100 million or more miles)

1st place – Bison Transport, Winnipeg, MB; 2nd place – CFI, Joplin, MO; 3rd place – Melton Truck Lines, Tulsa, OK