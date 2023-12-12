Fleets spending more on safety: ATA

The U.S. trucking industry spent US$14 billion on safety-related technology and training, according to a study by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

That was up more than 40% since the ATA’s last such survey in 2015. Fleets ranging from a few trucks in size, to more than 10,000, were surveyed, accounting for nearly 170,000 drivers and 160,000 trucks.

“The trucking industry’s highest commitment is to keep our roads, drivers and the entire motoring public safe,” ATA president and CEO Chris Spear said in a release. “This report clearly demonstrates that safety isn’t just a slogan for our industry, it is our mission. While others talk about their commitment to safety, the trucking industry is doing the work and investing in life-saving technology and training every day.”

The ATA’s Safety Spend Survey asked fleets about investments into: onboard safety technology; training; incentives; safety-related maintenance; and compliance costs.