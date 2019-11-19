Human Trafficking to be focus of TTSAO meeting

TORONTO, Ont. – Human trafficking will be the main focus of the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario’s (TTSAO) general meeting Dec. 11.

Truckers Against Trafficking will present, giving information on human trafficking and how trucking can help combat the problem. The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. till noon at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre. Speakers will include Heather Fry, Canadian director of Truckers Against Trafficking, and Jim Dimech of Praxair Canada, who will offer a carrier’s perspective.

“The trucking industry plays a vital role in recognizing signs of human trafficking and reporting it,” says Fry. “Because professional drivers are often in places where victims are being forced into prostitution, they can be a major asset in the recovery of victims and the arrest of pimps, by knowing what to look for, then simply taking a second look and making a phone call. For the last 10 years, Truckers Against Trafficking has been equipping the commercial vehicle industry to be an extra set of eyes and ears out on the road in the U.S. With our recent launch into Canada, I am excited to be able to present TAT’s message to TTSAO’s members to expand this impact into your country.”

“Our Commercial Truck Drivers are the eyes and ears of our nation’s highways, they are in a unique position to make a difference and to help combat human trafficking,” adds Dimech. “I genuinely believe that by training and providing our drivers with the TAT tools and resources we can contribute to reducing the incidence and continuance of human trafficking in Canada.”

Other topics will include a look at Ontario’s new truck safety action plan, and updates from the TTSAO. To register, email ttsao@ttsao.com or call 705-280-5577.