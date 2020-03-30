Injured Humboldt Bronco files lawsuit

CALGARY, Alta. – Another lawsuit has arisen from the 2018 Humboldt tragedy, with a former Broncos player seeking $13.5 million after being paralyzed as a result of the crash.

Ryan Alexander Straschnitzki is suing those he believes were responsible for the collision, which he claims includes the team bus driver, Glen Doerksen, who died in the tragedy.

According to a report from the CBC, Straschnitzki is alleging Doerksen was speeding at the time of the collision and knew he was approaching a major intersection where numerous fatal collisions had occurred in the past.

The lawsuit claims the bus driver was traveling at 119km/hr in a maximum 100/km/hr zone.

During sentencing of truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was found responsible for the collision and received an eight-year prison sentence, it was pointed out that Doerksen took evasive action and applied the brake in an attempt to avoid the collision. The judge noted that there was no way the bus driver could have avoided the collision.

Also named in the lawsuit are the companies that owned the vehicles involved in the collision – Adesh Deol Trucking and Charlie’s Charters – and the Alberta and Saskatchewan governments.

The suit claims the Alberta government failed to oversee adequate truck driver training, while the Saskatchewan government should have installed rumble strips, warning signs, and clear sight lines at the intersection.

Straschnitzki is seeking compensation for catastrophic injuries and lost wages.

In mid-March, injured Broncos player Derek Patter, his parents Roy and Laurel, and the Province of Alberta sued the trucking company and driver from Humboldt Broncos team bus.

The Alberta government is seeking compensation in the amount of $250,000 for the cost of Patter’s health services following the accident.

Patter and his family are seeking compensation for lost income, losses relating to rehabilitation and health care, and economic losses and costs.

The Humboldt tragedy occurred April 6, 2019, killing 16 and injuring an additional 13.

