John Deere, Home Hardware win private fleet safety awards

Two perennial winners of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC) Fleet Safety Awards were again recognized at the association’s annual conference: John Deere Canada in the mid-sized fleet category; and Home Hardware Stores as top large fleet.

Judging focuses on fleets’ overall safety regimes and over-the-road safety records.

“The process of applying for one of these awards provides a checklist for fleet managers to see what the best-in-class fleets are doing to maintain their safety programs. Even if you do not believe you will win an award, there is an immense benefit to going through the process of entering,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

John Deere runs safe

John Deere operates 64 power units and 295 trailers in Canada, and accumulated 11.2 million kilometers last year. Drivers are supplied by CPC Logistics Canada, and the fleet has been recognized as a Fleet Safety Award winner 10 times.

Its safety policy is updated annually, and hiring involves assessing a driver’s prior experience, education and references. New hires require three years of driving experience and must pass a written and road test.

Two days of in-house training is provided before drivers are sent on the road.

The fleet offers awards to drivers for performance related to Hours of Service, fuel consumption, speed, sudden stops, and on-time performance. Its CVOR (Ontario Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration) violation rate was just 2.11% in 2022, with an accident rate of one per 2.3 million km.

Taking home the hardware

Home Hardware is also a 10-time winner. It operates 148 tractors, 605 trailers, and two straight trucks, and last year ran 20.8 million kilometers.

New hires with less than three years of experience are paired with a driver coach for up to six weeks. A formal performance review takes place after three months before the driver is offered full-time employment.

The company encourages participation in driving championships and has been recognized by Trucking HR Canada as a Top Fleet Employer for 10 years.

Its CVOR violation rate was just 7.03% last year.