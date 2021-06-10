Love’s to end mask requirement on June 15

Love’s Travel Stops on Thursday announced it will stop requiring customers and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks.

The requirement has been in place in Love’s stores across the U.S. since July and will end June 15.

Non-vaccinated customers and staff will be asked to wear masks. (Photo: Love’s Travel Stops)

Non-vaccinated customers and employees are still being asked to wear masks, reflecting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“The past 15 months have been challenging for customers and team members, so we’re pleased the country has made such great strides against the pandemic to get to this point,” said Love’s president Shane Wharton.

“We will continue to be diligent about health and safety as ever before. We want to thank our customers for wearing masks in our stores and for the patience they’ve shown as we worked toward this decision.”

Some cities, counties and states will continue to require all employees and customers to wear masks, and the company will abide by these requirements.

Love’s is continuing to prioritize the health and safety of customers and team members by performing stringent cleaning measures, practicing social distancing and using plexiglass at its locations. The company continues to provide employees with a $75 incentive for voluntarily receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.