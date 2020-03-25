McDonald’s offers curbside service to truckers amid Covid-19 restaurant restrictions

EDMONTON, Alta. – McDonald’s Canada is releasing an app to help commercial drivers get food and stay safe while keeping shelves stocked during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) president Chris Nash received a letter recently from the fast food chain announcing the effort.

Drivers will be able to use the My McD’s app to place food orders and select “curbside service.” Upon their arrive at the McDonald’s location, drivers are asked to park their trucks in an area of the lot that allows other motorists to pass. They complete their order by entering the curbside stall number 99, and a McDonald’s staff member will bring their order to them when it’s ready.

“On behalf of McDonald’s Canada, I’m reaching out to you with an important message around how we’re committing to serving your members at the Alberta Motor Transport Association,” Julie May, senior manager of government and public affairs for McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada, wrote to Nash. “As the world continues to address the quickly changing landscape, we would like to thank the members of our community, especially your members, for tirelessly and bravely continuing to provide essential services to help keep us all safe and healthy.”

The service will begin March 26 and is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The My McD’s app can be downloaded from both the Google Play and Apple iTunes Store.

“We want to personally reach out to our essential service workers, specifically transport truck drivers, EMS, fire, and first-responders and acknowledge the work you’re doing to keep our communities steady in this time of uncertainty,” said May.

McDonald’s Canada closed its restaurants to walk-in takeout service on March 22 and is currently only offering drive-thru service to its customers.

