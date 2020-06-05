New ‘Essential Trailer’ accepting sponsorships to help truckers

LONDON, Ont. – A new trailer designed to recognize truck drivers and other essential workers for their work will be making the rounds, with funds raised from sponsorship going towards the Thank a Trucker initiative.

Companies sponsoring the Essential Trailer, designed by Southwood Graphics, will have their name featured on the wrap and can use the trailer for up to two weeks. It will circulate for a full year. The trailer was provided by Train Trailer Rentals and Trailer Wizards.

(Photo: NAL Insurance)

The proceeds raised will go towards providing truck drivers with meals, personal protective equipment, face covers and more, according to NAL Insurance, organizer of the campaign.

Verspeeten Cartage was the first to sign on as a sponsor.

“We appreciate all the work NAL has done over the past few months, bringing to light just how essential trucking is,” said Scott Verspeeten, vice-president. “The hardworking men and women of our industry are finally getting the recognition they deserve.”

Other early sponsors include Titanium Transportation Group and Challenger Motor Freight.

“We are thankful and proud to support the initiative taken by NAL to recognize not just our drivers but all drivers,” said Marilyn Daniel, COO at Titanium. “It is so refreshing to see the trucking industry recognized for the dedication, long hours, sacrifice and commitment to its customers; at Titanium, we are particularly proud of all our team members and this is just another small way of showing our support.”

“Challenger Motor Freight is proud to partner with NAL Insurance and participate in the Thank a Trucker initiative,” added Geoff Topping, vice-president of human resources at Challenger. “We would like thank the entire transportation industry and the drivers for their tireless efforts.”

Sponsorships range from silver at $500, which includes a company name on one side of the trailer for a year, to platinum at $2,500, which will put the sponsor’s name on both sides of the trailer as well as the rear, and allow use of the trailer for two weeks. Sponsors also get recognized on the ThankaTrucker.co and AlwaysEssential.ca websites.

To secure a sponsorship, contact Aaron Lindsay at 800-265-1657 ext. 3004 or email alindsay@nalinsurance.com.