North Dakota once again extends vaccination program for Canadian truckers

North Dakota has once again extended its Covid-19 vaccination clinic for Canadian truck drivers, due to the ongoing success of the program.

It will now run through July at the Drayton Rest Area. Vaccinations will be available for Canadian truck drivers on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. CDT.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba truckers are being vaccinated at the rest area near Drayton, North Dakota. (Photo: North Dakota Department of Health)

In a letter to the Manitoba Trucking Association, the North Dakota Department of Health said it would re-evaluate any future extensions at the end of July.

Vaccinations are also being offered to Canadian truck drivers at the Portal, N.D. border crossing on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. CDT. All clinic locations are posted at www.ndvax.org.