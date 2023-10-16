Ontario’s WISB extends double rebates for small businesses

Ontario’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WISB) has extended double rebates through the end of 2024 for small business to help with health and safety, according to a news release.

To help smaller businesses prioritize improving health and safety, extra incentives through the WISB’s Health and Safety Excellence program were first announced in June 2022.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

This means smaller businesses (with up to 99 full-time employees) can earn double the rebates in both 2023 and 2024, and receive $1,000 towars their health and safety plan in both 2023 and 2024.

“Extending the additional incentives to the end of 2024 to help even more smaller businesses double their rebates while creating safer workplaces wasn’t a hard decision,” says Rod Cook, vice-president of workplace health and safety services at the WSIB. “Every business that invests in health and safety means fewer injuries in the long run so it’s important for us to help however we can.”

The Health and Safety Excellence program connects businesses with approved providers in their industry or community who help design a plan based on 39 available health and safety topics. For each topic completed, businesses can earn a rebate on their WSIB premiums. Since its inception in 2020, the program has distributed over $45 million in rebates.