OTA welcomes WSIB rate reductions

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is welcoming rate reductions from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Bureau (WSIB).

The WSIB announced trucking rate reductions of 30%, from $6.97 to $4.88. The OTA says this move will return $1.45 billion to trucking employers.

Other sectors that will see a rate decrease include warehousing (27%) and couriers (23%).

“As a labor-intensive business, having competitive WSIB premium rates is extremely important to the Ontario trucking industry. Today’s announcement sends a strong message that Ontario is competitive and open for business,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.