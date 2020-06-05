SafetyDriven offering free meals for truckers

KELOWNA, B.C. – SafetyDriven is taking part in the Meals for Truckers initiative, and will be providing free meals at three locations next week.

On June 10, the organization will be offering free meals for truckers from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. at the Kelowna North Cardlock. Meals will be prepared by the Surf Side California Tacos food truck.

(Graphic: SafetyDriven)

On June 11, meals from Dutchlicious Food Truck will be offered at the Chilliwack Cardlock from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

And on June 12 from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., the Cookshack Cravings food truck will be serving free meals at the Kamloops West Cardlock.

For more details, visit www.safetydriven.ca and visit its Events page.