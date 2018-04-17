STA raising funds for first responders

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) plan to launch a national fundraising effort for first responders in the wake of the recent tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos bus.

“They are the men and women who are at the front lines after a disastrous event and deserve our support for their commitment and bravery,” STA executive director Susan Ewart said in a release.

With the assistance of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), the campaign, titled All Roads Lead to Safety, is aimed at highlighting the industry’s continued efforts to promote safety.

Funds raised will be given to the Saskatchewan Volunteer Fire Fighters Association (SVFFA) to support mental health, counseling, and training for first responders.

“Once the dust settles from this tragedy, there will be a bevy of individuals who will need access to support services to cope with the traumas they have witnessed,” Ewart stated. “The first responders in Saskatchewan are volunteers who give of their time freely to help others in need.”

Donations are now being accepted and can be sent no later than May 15, with cheques payable to: Saskatchewan Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, c/o Saskatchewan Trucking Association, 103 Hodsman Road, Regina, Sask., S4N 5W5.

“The trucking industry, which plays a vital role in our economy, values the lives of everyone who shares the roads with us,” said Ewart. “This is why our message of “All Roads Lead to Safety” needs to be a strong one in the coming weeks.”