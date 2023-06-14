TCA names TransPro’s Frolick Safety Professional of the Year

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named Michael Frolick as its 2023 TCA Safety Professional of the Year.

Frolick, Milton, Ont.-based TransPro Freight Systems’ director of safety, was honored during TCA’s 42nd Annual Safety & Security Meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

Michael Frolick with a load bar that is used to secure freight against movement at TransPro Freight Systems’ warehouse in Milton, Ont. (File photo: Leo Barros)

“My work is still not done. We are never done. When you are recognized this way, it means all the things you have been doing along the way, you have been doing it right,” Frolick told TruckNews.com. “Three-quarters of my life – 42 years – I’ve been into trucking. I’m not in it for the accolades but it is nice to be recognized. They present you with a red jacket, and it feels like the Master’s jacket because my golf game is definitely not there.”

Frolick added, “When you put in the extra hours, you don’t complain, because by your efforts someone is safe on the dock or in the office, and especially our drivers on the road.”

“The award is given to a trucking industry professional whose actions and achievements have made a profound contribution to enhancing safety on North America’s highways,” TCA said in a news release.

Former truck-driving champion

TransPro is a subsidiary of Kriska Transportation Group (KTG), which is ranked 19th among Canada’s Top 100 fleets. TransPro was a 2019 TCA Fleet Safety Award winner and named a Best Fleet to Drive for in 2020. The company was elevated to the Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame this year.

Frolick started working on the docks part time while in high school in his teenage years. When he turned 19, he obtained his Class A commercial license. He drove for 22 years in Canada and the U.S., amassing 1.5 million collision-free over-the-road miles.

Toward the end of his driving career, Frolick started helping to do logbooks, road evaluations and forklift training with his company. Before he left, Frolick was named Toronto regional truck driving grand champion.

Career highlight

He then became the safety manager for a local cartage company, before moving onto TransPro where he has been director of safety and compliance for the past 16 years.

Frolick said receiving the TCA award was the highlight of his career, and thanked his general manager Peter Jenkins and KTG president and CEO Mark Seymour for allowing him to flourish and be creative.

“We at KTG, and specifically TransPro, are extremely proud of Mike and for his accomplishment,” Seymour said in the news release. “Mike epitomizes what this recognition highlights. His loyalty and commitment to the craft has been unwavering for years. We consider ourselves winners too as we have Mike on our team.”

“He represents exactly what safety in trucking should be – well-rounded and forward-thinking approaches to driver training and coaching, equipped with a reservoir of experience and insight,” said TCA president Jim Ward. “This award is a great reminder to thank all of our industry’s safety professionals, like Michael, who work tirelessly to protect the wellbeing of drivers on our roadways.”