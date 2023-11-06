Transport Canada launches Client Identification Database for dangerous goods

The federal government has launched new registration requirements and a Client Identification Database to reduce risks associated with dangerous goods.

These new requirements will give Transport Canada more current, accurate, and complete information about people or organizations involved in transporting dangerous goods, according to a news release.

Under these new regulations, which came into force Nov. 3, people and organizations must use the database to provide information regarding dangerous goods they are importing, offering for transport, handling, or transporting. They must also provide information about sites where dangerous goods are being imported, offered for transport, handled, or transported.

This information must be updated annually. Existing organizations and sites must be registered in the Client Identification Database by Oct. 25.

After the Client Identification Database has been in place for one year, penalties may be imposed for non-compliance, up to and including criminal prosecution for extreme or repeated infractions. Transport Canada inspectors may issue fines of up to $1,000 for non-compliance with the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations.

According to Canada Gazette, this applies to “a person who imports, offers for transport, handles or transports dangerous goods at a site located in Canada that they own or operate.”

It does not apply to goods passing through Canada without any handling done in the country or a person who does not have a headquarters in Canada or who does not operate a site in Canada where importing, offering for transport, handling or transporting activities take place.

For the freight forwarding industry, if the person offering for transport is never in direct possession of the dangerous goods, this person will not be required to register, according to the Canada Gazette.

This story has been updated with input from Canada Gazette.