Truck driver who caused deadly Broncos crash loses latest bid to stay in Canada

A judge has dismissed applications from the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan and was fighting deportation back to India.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years for causing the 2018 crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

He was granted parole earlier this year, but the Canada Border Services Agency had recommended he be deported.

Sidhu’s lawyer argued before the Federal Court in September that border services officials didn’t consider Sidhu’s previously clean criminal record and remorse.

The lawyer asked that the agency be ordered to conduct a second review of the case.

Justice Paul Crampton rejected the request but says Sidhu can still ask for permanent resident status on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.