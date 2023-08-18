Truck drivers who support wildfire relief will be exempt from Hours of Service regs

Extra-provincial truck drivers will be exempted from Hours of Service regulations when delivering essential supplies to support emergency efforts linked to wildfires in Alberta and Northwest Territories.

Thousands of people have already fled Yellowknife and some neighboring communities under the threat of encroaching wildfires.

Those using the exemption will need to write the provincial Hours of Service director in their base jurisdiction about the intention, and provide documents relating to the commercial vehicles to be operated, plate numbers, driver names and licence information, Transport Canada says.

The hours themselves still need to be tracked, and safety fitness certificates need to be valid, among other requirements.

Drivers are not to be asked to drive if impaired by fatigue “to the point where it is unsafe” and must be provided at least 10 consecutive hours of off-duty time when they say they need immediate rest. They’ll also need to take eight consecutive hours off duty after delivering essential cargo.

In terms of records, they’ll also need to mention in the record of duty status that they’re operating under an exemption with Tracking Number ASF-2023-02E.

Shippers are encouraged to indicate on the bill of lading that the cargo is to directly assist emergency relief efforts.

The exemptions are valid until Sept. 30, or when canceled in writing by the federal transport minister.