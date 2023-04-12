U.S. vaccination mandate remains
U.S. President Joe Biden has ended the national Covid state of emergency this week, but the border vaccination requirement for Canadians remains in place.
Previously, all Covid-related emergencies were slated to end May 11. The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has confirmed the vax mandate remains in place for non-U.S. citizens, including cross-border truckers.
The Alliance has called on the U.S. government to remove the vaccine mandate, as have other organizations including the American Trucking Associations.
“With the removal of these emergency measures occurring, CTA remains optimistic that the border vaccine mandate will also be removed in the coming weeks,” the CTA said in a release.
They absolutely need to remove the vax mandate, especially for cross border Canadian truck drivers! First of all, this has gone on for way too long and, myself included plus many other Canadian drivers want to cross the border. My goodness people we are going to deliver vital goods to our American neighbours and friends, not go for vacation. Please remove this silly ban on May 11th.
Trudeau is an idiot, Biden is senile and COVID is a scam!
This is all ridiculous, Canada has had their borders fully opened to the entire public and the US needs to follow as well. It has been over half a year since Canada lifted its restrictions and so far the US is the only country left, not only in North America, but quite possibly the whole world that still holds these stupid restrictions.
If Biden is declaring COVID to be “over”, why hold on to such unnecessary mandates? You can’t tell me it makes sense for having your own citizens not have to be vaccinated to re-enter the US, but that simply having citizens from your neighbouring country have to be fully vaccinated just to cross for a simple visit. It’s not like you’re completely immune from the virus if you get this stupid shot, you just build up a resistance. Even if you are unvaccinated and get the virus, your body has learned to develop a stronger resistance to it, making it more bearable to have.
Biden needs to learn that we have to live with this virus, as we have commonly with the influenza virus. It has been over 3 years, let’s be civil and stop hiding behind such redundant restrictions and have the US come out of hiding and join the rest of us on earth. We have learned to live it with, let’s see if they get the message.