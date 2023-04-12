U.S. vaccination mandate remains

U.S. President Joe Biden has ended the national Covid state of emergency this week, but the border vaccination requirement for Canadians remains in place.

Previously, all Covid-related emergencies were slated to end May 11. The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has confirmed the vax mandate remains in place for non-U.S. citizens, including cross-border truckers.

The Alliance has called on the U.S. government to remove the vaccine mandate, as have other organizations including the American Trucking Associations.

“With the removal of these emergency measures occurring, CTA remains optimistic that the border vaccine mandate will also be removed in the coming weeks,” the CTA said in a release.