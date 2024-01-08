Agrawal named Orbcomm CEO
Orbcomm has announced that Sameer Agrawal has joined the company as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors.
Agrawal will succeed Marc Eisenberg, who will take on a new role as executive chairman of Orbcomm’s board of directors.
Agrawal joins Orbcomm from Honeywell, where he spent 12 years in various roles, and most recently served as vice-president and general manager. He held various management positions at GE and SAP prior to joining Honeywell.
“As CEO, I look forward to building upon the outstanding foundation Marc and his team have established at Orbcomm,” Agrawal said in a release.
