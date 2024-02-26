AMTA appoints Harper as president
The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) board of directors appointed Robert Harper as president of the association. He will assume the role on Feb. 27.
Harper has more than 30 years of experience in finance for the supply chain and energy industries.
“In his past role as [AMTA’s] controller, Robert has proven himself to have the understanding, experience, and knowledge to lead the team and the organization in the right direction,” said Doug Paisley, AMTA board chairman in a release.
“Safety, research, and innovation are at the heart of what AMTA represents and as an Association we will continue to work with our membership and partners to advance our Board’s strategic goals,” Harper said.
