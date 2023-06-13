AMTA crowns Schaaf grand champion at truck driving contest

Aaron Schaaf from LTT Logistics drove away with the top prize – the Ann Taylor Grand Champion Award – during the Alberta Motor Transport Association’s Professional Truck Driving Championship held last week in Edmonton.

Aaron Schaaf (Photo: AMTA)

ATS Healthcare driver Gurjant Singh-Gill won two prizes: the 2023 Fred Dedel Rookie Award and first place in the straight truck category, according to an AMTA news release.

The winners are:

Straight truck: First – Gurjant Singh-Gill, ATS Healthcare; second – Samuel Dickson, Rosenau Transport; third – Rob Potvin, LTT Logistics

Tandem-Tandem Day Cab: First – Aaron Schaaf, LTT Logistics; second – Darren Tychkowsky, Bison Transport; third – ‘Mover’ Chapman, Crocus Coulee Ranch

Tandem-Tandem Bunk: First – Lawrence Red Crow, LTT Logistics; second – Steven Greenwood, Rosenau Transport; third – Paul Plican, Rosenau Transport

Trains: First – David Lowe, Bison Transport; second – Tim Bingley, Lac La Biche Transport; third – Lonnie Wilton, TST-CF Express

Gerry Baptiste Team Award: Winner – LTT Logistics (Rob Potvin, Lee Friesen, Lawrence Red Crow, Aaron Schaaf); first runner up – Bison Transport (Curtis Mann, David Lowe, Francis Page, Hanny Girn, Jeffery Zeeb, Shannon Holicza)

Longtime event marshals Don Actemichuk and Matt Geib were also recognized during the award ceremony.