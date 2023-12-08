APTA names White driver of the year, honors industry stars
The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) has honored Josh Charles White with the Driver of the Year award during its annual awards dinner in Moncton, N.B. on Dec. 7.
White, who hauls freight for Fisher Transport, is a reliable and hardworking, second-generation professional truck driver, according to a news release. He enjoys being able to make his own decisions on the road and upholds the high-quality service that the customers expect.
The event recognizing and celebrating exceptional achievements within the Atlantic Canadian trucking industry, brought together industry leaders, professionals, and guests.
The other winners include:
- Good Samaritan: Matt Saunders – Armour Transportation Systems and Keith Boutlier – Purolator
- Woman of the year: Kyla Morgan – Seaboard Transport
- Safety to Motor Transportation: NovaXpress safety team
- Technician of the Year: Charlie Dupuis – Armour Transportation Systems
- Dispatcher of the Year: Garnet Rafuse – David Brown United Transport, a division of Eassons Transport
- Driver Mentor of the Year: Greg MacKinnon – Armour Transportation Systems
- Service to the Industry: Ruby Murphy-Collins – Armour Transportation Systems
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.