APTA names White driver of the year, honors industry stars

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) has honored Josh Charles White with the Driver of the Year award during its annual awards dinner in Moncton, N.B. on Dec. 7.

White, who hauls freight for Fisher Transport, is a reliable and hardworking, second-generation professional truck driver, according to a news release. He enjoys being able to make his own decisions on the road and upholds the high-quality service that the customers expect.

The event recognizing and celebrating exceptional achievements within the Atlantic Canadian trucking industry, brought together industry leaders, professionals, and guests.

The other winners include: