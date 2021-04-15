ATA lauds Joshi’s FMCSA nomination

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) on April 15 congratulated Meera Joshi, deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on being nominated to lead the agency as administrator.

Meera Joshi. (Photo: DOT)

“On behalf of ATA and the entire trucking industry, I want to congratulate Meera Joshi on her nomination to lead FMCSA,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear.

“Deputy administrator Joshi has been communicating well with trucking industry stakeholders, and our economic recovery and growth will depend on how challenges facing the industry are addressed.

“These issues – including training, workforce development, technology and strengthening interstate commerce – will need strong leadership by FMCSA. As our economy and communities recover from the pandemic, we look forward to working with her in her new role to help address these critical priorities without compromising safety.”

U.S. President Joe Biden announced April 14 that he intends to nominate Joshi to serve as administrator of the FMCSA. Joshi has been serving as acting administrator since late January.