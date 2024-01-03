ATRI seeks driver input on challenges faced by women truckers

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has launched a survey to identify what female and male truck drivers believe to be the barriers to entry for women truck drivers.

The research will also capture other challenges that truckers encounter while training, on the road, and at parking facilities. The research will draw on responses to identify and contrast the challenges faced by women drivers.

This research was identified as a top priority by ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee to address workforce shortages and safety concerns for women drivers, and identify steps the industry can take to increase the percentage of women drivers.

The survey asks for driver perspectives and experiences: when considering a career as a truck driver; while obtaining their commercial driver’s licence; regarding challenges encountered as a truck driver; and for those who no longer drive a truck, why they left the industry.

Truck drivers can complete the confidential survey online here. It will remain open until Feb. 2.