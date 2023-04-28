B.C. spending almost $1M to train 24 drivers in the north

British Columbia is providing almost $1 million to help train 24 professional truck drivers in the north of the province.

Go Team Professional Training is receiving more than $995,000 through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the province to deliver the training program.

“People in B.C. rely on professional drivers to bring supplies to our communities, yet these skills are in short supply,” said Sheila Malcolmson, minister of social development and poverty reduction. “The new training we’re funding gets people the work experience and support they need to land high-demand jobs in the transportation industry.”

“This training program will benefit up to 24 people, including Indigenous people, immigrants and young people, and help them secure long-term careers in the region,” said Laurie Dillman, founder of Go Team Professional Training. “Our program will help participants gain the driving, safety and essential skills they need to become valuable employees for their future employers.”

Skills training

Participants will receive 15 weeks of employability and skills training, including mandatory entry-level training (MELT); seven weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers; and two weeks of follow-up support to prepare participants as Class 1 professional truck drivers.

The first intake of full-time training starts in Williams Lake on May 1; the second intake starts in Terrace on Aug. 14; and the third intake starts in 100 Mile House on Jan. 8, 2024.

People interested in finding out about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC center.