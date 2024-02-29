Bison Transport driver Lamoureux named Highway Angel for helping crash victims

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) named Bison Transport driver Paul Lamoureux a Highway Angel for stopping to help a woman and her son after their car hit a cow and crashed in the middle of the night.

A car passed Lamoureux on Aug. 25, 2023, around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 200 near Circle, Montana, and about a mile down the road he saw the vehicle swerve. He noticed car lights in a ditch and pulled over.

Paul Lamoureux (Photo: TCA)

“I passed the animal that they hit, I knew it was gonna be bad,” said Lamoureux, from Sherwood Park, Alta. He has driven for Bison Transport since 2015. “They hit a large cow that had somehow got out of its fenced-off area. As they came over the crest of the hill, they nailed him.”

The four-wheeler driver, Jamie Price, was returning home to Fairchild, Wis., with her 18-year-old son from vacation. She said they hit the cow, and it flew over the car.

“You don’t think livestock is going to be in the middle of the road,” Price said. “I can’t believe my son and I are alive.”

Price and her son sustained extensive cuts and abrasions but no major injuries. Lamoureux invited the crash victims into his truck and offered them wet napkins and bandages to help clean the cuts and remove the glass from their wounds while they waited for the state troopers.

“I’m so blessed and thankful that he was there,” Price said. “I don’t know what we would’ve done — he kept me safe.”