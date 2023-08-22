Bison’s Tyszuk named Highway Angel for helping couple after crash

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) named truck driver Mariusz “Mario” Tyszuk, from Winnipeg a Highway Angel for stopping to help a couple after their vehicle crashed on the highway near Denton, Texas. Tyszuk drives for Bison Transport out of Winnipeg.

Tyszuk was traveling on I-35 south at 7:30 a.m. on July 19, when a SUV on the northbound lane lost control and became airborne, causing the vehicle to roll over and stop, resting on the passenger’s side.

Mariusz “Mario” Tyszuk (Photo: TCA)

“I was able to pull over safely and immediately ran across the highway to help,” Tyszuk said. “Upon arrival at the vehicle, I saw that both occupants were trapped inside. Although the windshield was cracked, it was still intact. I was able to punch my way through a corner of it enough to loosen it. I was then able to remove it.”

Ripped up T-shirt for tourniquet

Tyszuk, who is originally from Poland, helped the male driver crawl out of the vehicle and then went to help the passenger, the driver’s wife, as she was laying on her side. He went into the vehicle and pulled her out, discovering that she was bleeding profusely from a gash in her leg.

“I immediately took off my t-shirt, ripped it up and created a tourniquet for her leg,” he said.

As Tyszuk continued to apply constant pressure to the wound, trying to stop the bleeding, more vehicles stopped and called 911. He was trying to keep the crash victim awake and calm. The couple’s dog had escaped the vehicle during the crash and she was very agitated and worried about it. Unfortunately, Tyszuk had seen the dog get hit by a car, but did not share that with the couple.

A nurse on the way to work with a first aid kit applied a bandage to the woman’s wound while Tyszuk applied pressure. He kept applying pressure until the ambulance arrived 20 minutes later.

“There’s nothing more important in our lives than to help someone in need,” Tyszuk said. “I cannot imagine how I could go by and not help.”