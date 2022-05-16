Bowley moves to top job at moving conference

Ryan Bowley has been named executive director of the American Trucking Associations’ Moving and Storage Conference – a group that represents household good moving companies and industry suppliers, as well as state-level moving and storage associations.

Bowley previously held government and public affairs roles at SC Johnson, BHP, the Petroleum Equipment and Services Association, and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers (OOIDA) and worked as a staffer on Capitol Hill.

Ryan Bowley (Photo: Supplied)

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to bring in a professional with Ryan’s experience and industry knowledge in to lead our Moving & Storage Conference,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear, in a press release. “Ryan is well-known in Washington and has a reputation for effective advocacy on behalf of trucking and small businesses.”

“I’m very excited to begin representing the moving industry,” Bowley said. “Every day, Americans depend on the hardworking men and women in this industry to deliver their most precious possessions and I’m proud to work on their behalf.”