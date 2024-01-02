Caccaro to lead AHG’s transport operations

Andlauer Healthcare Group (AHG) has announced the retirement of Stephen Barr effective Dec. 31, 2023, and the appointment of Sandro Caccaro as his replacement.

Barr served as the company’s president of transportation since its initial public offering in December 2019.

Sandro Caccaro (Photo: LinkedIn)

Caccaro takes over as president, transportation – Canada and will be responsible for leading the company’s ATS Healthcare operations.

Michael Andlauer, CEO of AHG said, “Sandro Caccaro has had the opportunity to train alongside Stephen Barr since joining the company earlier this year, and has already built a solid foundation of respect and trust both with our clients and the AHG team. With over 20 years in the Canadian transportation industry, Caccaro’s strong track record of driving growth and productivity improvements will help ensure the continued success of ATS Healthcare.”