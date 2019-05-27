Challenger opening training academy

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Challenger Motor Freight has announced the opening of a driver training school, the Challenger Transportation Training Academy (CTTA).

It’s been approved by the Ontario Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities (MTCU) as a registered private career college. Challenger said its new school will run two ministry-approved courses meeting all requirements under the mandatory entry-level training criteria.

It will be based out of Challenger’s existing location in Cambridge, Ont.

“Challenger is well known for its current driver development programs, including its industry-leading finishing program taking newly licensed drivers and preparing them for a successful career,” said Steve Newton, director of safety. “With the ever-shrinking driver pool, we believe that by building on our current strengths within driver development we can add additional capacity into the truck training space, and develop quality candidates for the marketplace, including Challenger.”

The new academy was launched through a partnership with KRTS Transportation Specialists.

“KRTS is very excited to partner with Challenger on the successful launch of the Challenger Transportation Training Academy,” said Matt Richardson, sales and operations manager at KRTS Transportation Specialists. “They are one of the most respected fleets in the industry and have a great pedigree when it comes to driver training and safety. Not only will the Challenger fleet benefit from the formation of the academy, but the industry as a whole will benefit because of the high quality of entry-level drivers who will be graduating their programs and starting their career as a professional driver.”