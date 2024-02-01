Chandgie promoted to COO at Yokohama Tire

Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) announced that Stan Chandgie, executive vice-president of sales and support, has been promoted to chief operating officer effective April 1.

In his new role, Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning, supply chain and logistics to his responsibilities.

He will continue to report to Jeff Barna, YTC’s president and CEO.

Stan Chandgie becomes YTC’s COO as of April 1

“Since joining Yokohama, Stan has led YTC to an impressive string of record sales results with corresponding market share gains,” Barna said in a release. “I expect Stan to continue driving a continuous improvement agenda.”

Prior to joining YTC in 2019, Chandgie held executive sales, marketing and service roles at Michelin and Exide Technologies.