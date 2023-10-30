CTA launches tip sheet to report suspected Driver Inc. behavior

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has created a step-by-step tip sheet and reporting guide to help carriers report suspected Driver Inc. behavior.

The CTA and and its provincial association partners are calling on members and all compliant carriers to report cases of non-compliance to provincial and federal agencies, to assist government departments in combatting unscrupulous and illegal behaviour by Driver Inc. carriers.

Reports of noncompliance can be related to the Canada Labour Code, the Tax Code, Workers Compensation Boards, Provincial Revenue Authorities, the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, and other government programs, CTA said in a news release.

The reports can be sent to multiple agencies like Canada Revenue Agency, Employment and Social Development Canada, Temporary Foreign Worker Program and certain provincial agencies with workplace oversight, like Ontario’s WSIB and Revenu Quebec.

The tip sheet ensures reporting mechanisms are in place and the industry has a direct line to the appropriate enforcement authorities and advises what type of information should to be included, how to contact the relevant agency and how to send or report the information.

Basis for formal investigations

While not all tips will automatically lead to enforcement action, quality tips often can provide the basis for formal investigations and audits on companies suspected of gross violations, CTA said.

“Many employers and workers have respect for Canada’s laws and regulations like paying their fair share and abiding by labor laws and human rights. But not all companies want to follow the rules – they circumvent the system by avoiding taxes and denying employees basic labor rights and, consequently, our industry and society are paying the price for this noncompliance,” said Stephen Laskowski, CTA president.

“Federal and provincial entities have said they stand with CTA in eliminating the abuse by the organizers of the Driver Inc. scheme, which is plaguing our workforce. This scheme is extensive and undermines several government systems and, as such, we need all relevant agencies to simultaneously focus their enforcement branches on these violators.”