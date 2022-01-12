Cummins appoints Fetch as VP of global supply chain and manufacturing

Cummins on Wednesday announced that Bonnie Fetch has been named vice-president – global supply chain and manufacturing, effective Feb. 1. Fetch currently serves as vice-president – North America regional operating team and distribution business supply chain services.

Bonnie Fetch (Photo: Cummins)

“Bonnie is the right person for this role as we continue navigating supply chain challenges and executing our supply chain transformation,” said Jennifer Rumsey, president and chief operating officer, Cummins. “Bonnie has three decades of extensive and varied business experience and has consistently delivered strong results while tackling complex issues. Bonnie is also passionate about Cummins’ values, and she is a skilled leader and committed to building diverse and inclusive teams. I am thrilled to have Bonnie’s experienced leadership guide our talented supply chain team.”

Fetch joined Cummins in 2018 and has taken on additional responsibilities across supply chain.

Before that, Fetch spent 20 years with Caterpillar where she held a broad range of supply chain, general management and human resources roles.

Fetch completed a bachelor’s degree in applied organizational management, post graduate studies in leadership and organizational behavior, and executive programs at Stanford University and Singularity University. She has served on numerous privately held for-profit boards as well as non-profit boards. She is a published author and a leader for diversity and inclusion, and serves communities where she lives and works.