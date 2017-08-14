Cummins appoints new head of U.S. diversity initiative

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Lori Thompson has been tasked with leading Cummins’ U.S. diversity initiatives, as well as continue to lead the overall marketing function in her new role in the company’s operating team.

“Diversity continues to be an integral value that Cummins stands behind,” said Rich J. Freeland, Cummins COO. “Cummins is excited to incorporate Lori’s vast customer experience and knowledge as the Cummins operating team makes decisions for the future of the company and its role in the industry.”

For 15 years, Thompson worked with customers, sponsoring new products, and innovative marketing efforts for Cummins; Carole Casto will take over the leadership role for marketing communications.

Thompson has more than 35 years of professional experience, and during her time with Cummins, she has improved relationships with key OEMs, collaborated with Eaton to launch the SmartAdvantage product, and sponsored and marketed the award-winning EPA 2017 Cummins X15.