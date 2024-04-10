CVSA accepting nominations for International Driver Excellence Award

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is accepting nominations for its annual International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA), which recognizes an extraordinary professional commercial motor vehicle driver and their commitment to public safety.

The 2024 IDEA recipient and a guest will receive a complimentary economy flight to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and a two-night, one-room stay at the Big Sky Resort to attend the CVSA annual conference and exhibition in Big Sky, Mont., where the winner will be awarded a $5,000 cheque and crystal trophy on Sept. 9.

Nominees must have at least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle with a clean driving record for the past three years, no felony convictions, no safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years, and no driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations.

IDEA is open to the entire commercial motor vehicle industry and you do not have to be a member of or affiliated with CVSA to apply. To nominate a driver, fill out the nomination form and submit the supporting documentation.