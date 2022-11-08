CVSA human trafficking awareness initiative to be held Feb. 20-24 in Canada

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative (HTAI) has increased from three to five days for 2023, and in Canada will be held Feb. 20-24.

The initiative is scheduled for Jan. 9-13 in the U.S. and March 13-17 in Mexico.

HTAI launched in early 2022 as an awareness and outreach effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about the crime of human trafficking, the signs to look for, and what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked.

During the five-day awareness initiative in each country, CVSA jurisdictions will note human trafficking awareness and outreach efforts and projects, and submit that data to the alliance. The results will be released in summer 2023.

Last year, the initiative saw 2,460 law enforcement personnel distribute 13,274 wallet cards to help people identify signs of the crime, hand out 6,355 window decals, and deliver 1,818 presentations.