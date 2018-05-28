DriveWise launches private career college

BARRIE, Ont. – DriveWise held an open house May 23 to celebrate the expansion of its services into full-service A/Z training.

The company, which previously focused mostly on simulator training for new and existing commercial drivers, has launched a private career college.

“Our MTO-approved program meets and exceeds the mandatory entry-level training (MELT) licensing program,” the company announced. The private career college is being called KnowledgeSurge Institute, and is accepting students now. In addition to A/Z training, it will also provide Classes D and F training, and air brake endorsements.

James Valleau, business development and marketing manager for DriveWise, gave Trucknews.com a tour of the facility, including a look at the company’s new equipment. It purchased an International ProStar with a 10-speed manual transmission, a 53-ft. trailer, and has the ability to rent specific equipment based on customer demand, Valleau explained.

The company is also reconfiguring its office space to add more truck-specific training areas.

“We are now able to do full licensing from start to finish,” Valleau said. He noted DriveWise has many good relationships with fleets, which will help it match newly licensed drivers with good carriers to work for.

DriveWise has also developed what it believes is the first MTO-approved virtual air brake board. Instead of the traditional board, it’s displayed on screen and can be used to display faults.

“We developed this entirely in-house,” Valleau said. “This is going to be an amazing way to get younger drivers interested. It resonates with them because they’ve grown up in this world. It gives you a Superman view right through the truck.”

DriveWise is located at 121 Commerce Park Drive, Unit E, in Barrie, Ont.